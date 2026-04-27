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Songs
Money Dumb - Song by Noah Mejia & 2Slimey
Noah Mejia and 2Slimey have teamed up for a new song called "Money Dumb," which contains some mind-melting production.
By
Alexander Cole
April 27, 2026