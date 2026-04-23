Word Up Son - Song by Grafh & 38 Spesh

Grafh and 38 Spesh are frequent collaborators who have returned with another solid effort in the new track, "Word Up Son."

Grafh and 38 Spesh are two artists who have collaborated frequently with one another. Their gritty style of rap has been a huge hit with fans, and they always seem to put their best foot forward. That is certainly the case on the new song, "Word Up Son." This is a song with some serious production that immediately pulls you in. Meanwhile, Grafh and 38 Spesh go back and forth, showcasing their immense artistic chemistry. Their brand of hip-hop is one that just oozes New York and the East Coast as a whole. It's a dope listen, and we highly recommend.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!