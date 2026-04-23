Word Up Son - Song by Grafh & 38 Spesh

Grafh and 38 Spesh are two artists who have collaborated frequently with one another. Their gritty style of rap has been a huge hit with fans, and they always seem to put their best foot forward. That is certainly the case on the new song, "Word Up Son." This is a song with some serious production that immediately pulls you in. Meanwhile, Grafh and 38 Spesh go back and forth, showcasing their immense artistic chemistry. Their brand of hip-hop is one that just oozes New York and the East Coast as a whole. It's a dope listen, and we highly recommend.
Release Date: April 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A