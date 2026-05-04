Heavy Burden - Song by 38 Spesh featuring Dave East

38 Spesh is another New York artist who has great pride for the East Coast. His gritty style has dazzled fans, and there is no doubt that he is constantly upping his game and improving his craft. It also helps that his releases have been consistent over the years. On Friday, he kept his momentum going with the song "Heavy Burden," featuring Dave East. This is a song with some heavy-hitting production, which is receiving praise from fans on YouTube. Meanwhile, East and Spesh showcase their chemistry, and deliver some dope bars in the process.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A