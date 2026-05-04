Heavy Burden - Song by 38 Spesh featuring Dave East

38 Spesh has been consistent with his releases as of late, and on Friday, he teamed up with Dave East for "Heavy Burden."

38 Spesh is another New York artist who has great pride for the East Coast. His gritty style has dazzled fans, and there is no doubt that he is constantly upping his game and improving his craft. It also helps that his releases have been consistent over the years. On Friday, he kept his momentum going with the song "Heavy Burden," featuring Dave East . This is a song with some heavy-hitting production, which is receiving praise from fans on YouTube. Meanwhile, East and Spesh showcase their chemistry, and deliver some dope bars in the process.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!