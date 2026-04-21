MADD DOGG: The Mixtape, Vol. 1 - Mixtape by Wallie The Sensei

Wallie The Sensei is looking to keep up his momentum, and on Tuesday, he dropped off a seven-track mixtape.

Following his inclusion on Kendrick Lamar 's GNX, Wallie The Sensei has carved out a nice lane for himself. He is now signed to Cactus Jack, and he is looking to keep his momentum going. On Tuesday, he came through with a new mixtape, MADD DOGG Vol. 1. This new project is going to receive subsequent volumes, which is certainly an exciting prospect. The new mixtape has just seven tracks, and it contains one feature from Roddy Ricch . This comes on the song "Beam," which had been released a few months back. It is a solid project, and one that we highly recommend you check out.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!