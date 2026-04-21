MADD DOGG: The Mixtape, Vol. 1 - Mixtape by Wallie The Sensei

Following his inclusion on Kendrick Lamar's GNX, Wallie The Sensei has carved out a nice lane for himself. He is now signed to Cactus Jack, and he is looking to keep his momentum going. On Tuesday, he came through with a new mixtape, MADD DOGG Vol. 1. This new project is going to receive subsequent volumes, which is certainly an exciting prospect. The new mixtape has just seven tracks, and it contains one feature from Roddy Ricch. This comes on the song "Beam," which had been released a few months back. It is a solid project, and one that we highly recommend you check out.
Release Date: April 21, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for MADD DOGG" The Mixtape, Vol. 1
- No Shirt
- Dirty Bastard
- City of Angels
- MAD DOGG
- 4Lines/Self Destruct
- BEAM ft. Roddy Ricch
- Product of My Environment