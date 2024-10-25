Scarfo Da Plug's Estate Shares First Posthumous Tape "From The Other Side, Vol. 1"

At the beginning of March 2021, the hip-hop community lost an underground soldier by the name of Scarfo Da Plug. He was a New Orleans rapper who carved out a role in the trap space and was steadily on the rise. He had been making noise since 2017 and broke through when he delivered Eviction Notice 2. Multiple songs from the tape are still some of his most streamed to date such as "Happier," "Problems," "Bad Influence," and "Stressed Out." He still has loyal fans to this day, even though his estate has not been releasing anything from the vault. Well, today that all changes, as Scarfo Do Plug's From The Other Side, Vol. 1 is here as of Thursday.
However, this posthumous project comes during a frustrating and saddening time for the MC's loved ones. Since two murder suspects from Georgia were arrested a few years ago, there hasn't been much headway. This week though, the murder trial for Scarfo Da Plug was supposed to begin, specifically October 21. However, for some reason, things were pushed back until December, according to an update on IG from his family. They were releasing Scarfo Da Plug's From The Other Side in celebration of justice beginning to be served. But even though they are dealing with this setback, they felt they couldn't keep it any longer. We continue to wish the family and friends of Scarfo well during this painful period.
From The Other Side, Vol. 1 - Scarfo Da Plug
From The Other Side, Vol. 1 Tracklist:
- A Letter to Nazeer
- Overused
- Madd Opps
- Relax
- Real One with King Gotit
- NUMBER$
- Where I Belong
- Bad Habit
- DMX Interlude
- Half Way Evil
- Make Some Changes
- Weed Man
- Double Back with Goonew
- Love Song
- A Letter From Scarfo
- Truckloads n Shiphments - Scarfo's Brother's Bonus Track with ZayyDaConnect