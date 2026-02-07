Fed Up — Song by Wallie The Sensei

Compton’s own Wallie the Sensei taps into a more vulnerable space on his latest single "Fed Up," a reflective departure from his recent uptempo releases. Built around soft guitar textures and a stripped-back arrangement, the record leans heavily on emotion, giving Wallie room to unpack burnout, pressure, and the weight of rising expectations. Fresh off recognition for his contribution to Kendrick Lamar’s GRAMMY-winning album GNX, the Cactus Jack signee continues expanding his artistic range. Where past singles highlighted his West Coast bounce, "Fed Up" slows things down, showcasing his melodic instincts and personal songwriting.