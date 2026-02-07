Fed Up — Song by Wallie The Sensei

BY Tallie Spencer
Wallie the Sensei peels back the layers and gets vulnerable.

Compton’s own Wallie the Sensei taps into a more vulnerable space on his latest single "Fed Up," a reflective departure from his recent uptempo releases. Built around soft guitar textures and a stripped-back arrangement, the record leans heavily on emotion, giving Wallie room to unpack burnout, pressure, and the weight of rising expectations. Fresh off recognition for his contribution to Kendrick Lamar’s GRAMMY-winning album GNX, the Cactus Jack signee continues expanding his artistic range. Where past singles highlighted his West Coast bounce, "Fed Up" slows things down, showcasing his melodic instincts and personal songwriting.

Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Melodic R&B
Album: Madd Dogg

Quoteable Lyrics

Take off the Gucci, the Louis, the watches and chains
Wallie in the jungle with the killers and he coming out the same

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
