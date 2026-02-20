No Quitter – Song by Wallie The Sensei & K CAMP

Wallie The Sensei is dropping his debut album MaDD DOGG on Cactus Jack on March 13, and fans are very excited to dive in. It will feature Travis Scott, Blessin, Roddy Ricch, OHGEESY, Mike Sherm, Ty Dolla $ign, and Blxst following Wallie's breakout appearances on GNX and JACKBOYS 2. His new single "No Quitter" featuring K CAMP amps up the hype, coming through with a mellow but still bouncy cut that speaks to resilience and hard work via some dynamic and engaging flows. Both artists' deliveries are also very compelling, and we hope to get more breezy vibes on MaD DOGG. It's going to a big Cactus Jack full-length debut, and "No Quitter" shows that Wallie The Sensei is ready to meet the moment and not give up on his path.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: MaDD DOGG
Quotable Lyrics from No Quitter
Breaking the cycle, deliver,
Rhythm and lyrically killing them,
Shivering, colder than anyone thinking
They f***ing with Wallie, I'm catching a body