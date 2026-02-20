No Quitter – Song by Wallie The Sensei & K CAMP

Wallie The Sensei and K CAMP linked up for a breezy and compelling cut titled "No Quitter," which previews Wallie's upcoming album.

Wallie The Sensei is dropping his debut album MaDD DOGG on Cactus Jack on March 13, and fans are very excited to dive in. It will feature Travis Scott , Blessin, Roddy Ricch , OHGEESY, Mike Sherm, Ty Dolla $ign , and Blxst following Wallie's breakout appearances on GNX and JACKBOYS 2. His new single "No Quitter" featuring K CAMP amps up the hype, coming through with a mellow but still bouncy cut that speaks to resilience and hard work via some dynamic and engaging flows. Both artists' deliveries are also very compelling, and we hope to get more breezy vibes on MaD DOGG. It's going to a big Cactus Jack full-length debut, and "No Quitter" shows that Wallie The Sensei is ready to meet the moment and not give up on his path.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.