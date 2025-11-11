BEAM - Song by Wallie The Sensei & Roddy Ricch

Wallie The Sensei has been having a special year. In 2024, he got to be part of the "Pop Out," and later that year, he was a feature on Kendrick Lamar's GNX. Wallie's performance on "Dodger Blue" was heavily praised by fans at the time. Since then, he has signed to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack imprint, and promises to deliver some exceptional music. In fact, on Tuesday, he dropped off a new single called "BEAM," which features Roddy Ricch. This song is infectious and catchy from the very beginning, with both artists delivering sensational performances. There is chemistry from the jump, and West Coast rap fans are going to love this one. Even if you aren't from the West Coast, there is a lot here to appreciate.
Release Date: November 11, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from BEAM
Flew the bitch first class from LAX straight to Miami
Raybans bvlgari all she know is high maintenance
Real killaz round they don't do it for entertainment
You know that I took some risk woah