Tsu Surf Released From Prison After Over Three Years

Tsu Surf pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon. At the time, he was facing a sentence of up to 30 years behind bars. Instead, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton sentenced him to just five years in addition to a $15K fine. He ended up spending just over three years behind bars. Now, according to records from the Michigan Department of Corrections, he's finally returned home. He started parole earlier this week, which he'll be on until July.

Needless to say, fans are thrilled and making their thoughts known on social media. "Time to get to the music let’s go Surf 🔥🔥🔥," one Instagram user writes. "The wave is back!!!!," another says. Someone else claims, "That first day out battle bout to be f*ckin legendary I tell you 😮‍💨."

While it's clear that supporters are eager to see Tsu Surf jump back into his music career, it might end up looking a bit differently than they expect. In August, he delivered an update on his website amid his prison stay, admitting that he has his doubts about returning to battle rap upon his release.

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Tsu Surf Battle Rap

Tsu Surf attends The BET Hip Hop Awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 20, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

“IM GETTING SO CLOSE I CAN TASTE THE DOOR,” he declared at the time. “WHO GOING TO BE MY FIRST BATTLE HOME? HONESTLY, I GOTTA SEE IF MY HEART IS STILL THERE, THE ENERGY DOESN’T FEEL THE SAME. IF I DON’T FEEL LIKE ITS ANYBODY WORTHY OF SHARING THE STAGE WHEN I TOUCH, I’LL PASS."

“IF I HAD 100 MORE LETTERS TO WRITE, I WOULD PROBABLY USE THESE TWO WORDS 100 TIMES…. GRATITUDE. HUMILITY,” he added. “STOP WALKIN AROUND LIKE EVERYDAY NOT A BLESSING ... IF IT FEEL GOOD, SAY THAT YOU. IF IT HURT, LEARN FROM IT."

For now, it remains unclear whether or not he's had a change of heart.