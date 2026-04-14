ScHoolboy Q Breaks His Silence Amid Ozempic Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher
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ScHoolboy Q Ozempic Rumors
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: ScHoolboy Q attends Day 3 of Revolt World at Pangea Studios on September 22, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
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ScHoolboy Q is the latest celebrity to face Ozempic rumors, joining the likes of Ice Spice, Lizzo, and more.

ScHoolboy Q is committed to his fitness journey, but according to him, he's not using medication to assist him. Recently, some social media users began to speculate that the performer is on Ozempic for weight loss. He took to his Instagram Story earlier this week to set the record straight, making it clear that he doesn't appreciate the suggestion.

“Motherf*ckers said I was on Ozempic, bro… I’ve never been more offended in my life,” he said, as captured by @2Cool2Blog. “Y’all got me f*cked up.” He then went on to share various videos of himself working hard at the gym, proving that he attained his figure the old-fashioned way. ScHoolboy Q says he hits the gym almost every single day to do a full-body workout.

“Full body, every day,” he explained. “Stop crying like a little b*tch, every day. Yeah, let’s get to it, ya hear me?”

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

Celebrity Ozempic Rumors

He then proceeded to share a workout video, captioning it, “I do these every day… not joking every f*cking day.” He later shared a different video, which shows him lifting weights. “Do 6-8 reps for da big muscles stop doing 10 lil bro," he also added.

ScHoolboy Q is far from the only celebrity to fall victim to Ozempic rumors in recent years, however. Ice Spice also faced them back in 2024, but she was quick to shut them down.

"I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Genuinely, what is that?" she said on Twitter Spaces at the time. "You lazy a*s b*tches never heard of a gym? It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell. Maybe if I was sitting at home all day it’d be easier to stay big."

The femcee later revealed that depression also contributed to her weight loss, proving that critics should keep their opinions to themselves when they don't know what's going on behind the scenes.

Read More: J. Cole Addresses Rumor That ScHoolboy Q Intervened In Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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