ScHoolboy Q Breaks His Silence Amid Ozempic Rumors

ScHoolboy Q is committed to his fitness journey, but according to him, he's not using medication to assist him. Recently, some social media users began to speculate that the performer is on Ozempic for weight loss. He took to his Instagram Story earlier this week to set the record straight, making it clear that he doesn't appreciate the suggestion.

“Motherf*ckers said I was on Ozempic, bro… I’ve never been more offended in my life,” he said, as captured by @2Cool2Blog. “Y’all got me f*cked up.” He then went on to share various videos of himself working hard at the gym, proving that he attained his figure the old-fashioned way. ScHoolboy Q says he hits the gym almost every single day to do a full-body workout.

“Full body, every day,” he explained. “Stop crying like a little b*tch, every day. Yeah, let’s get to it, ya hear me?”

Celebrity Ozempic Rumors

He then proceeded to share a workout video, captioning it, “I do these every day… not joking every f*cking day.” He later shared a different video, which shows him lifting weights. “Do 6-8 reps for da big muscles stop doing 10 lil bro," he also added.

ScHoolboy Q is far from the only celebrity to fall victim to Ozempic rumors in recent years, however. Ice Spice also faced them back in 2024, but she was quick to shut them down.

"I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Genuinely, what is that?" she said on Twitter Spaces at the time. "You lazy a*s b*tches never heard of a gym? It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell. Maybe if I was sitting at home all day it’d be easier to stay big."