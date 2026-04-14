Sinthoro Upper Shot & Killed By His 16-Year-Old Stepson

BY Cole Blake
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Sinthoro Upper via Instagram
Sinthoro Upper via Instagram
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Sinthoro Upper's latest song, "Slide," was just starting to blow up on social media before his death on Sunday.

Sinthoro Upper was shot and killed by his 16-year-old stepson during an argument over smoking inside their Brooklyn apartment on Sunday. According to The Daily News, the stepson was still being sought by police for questioning as of Monday.

Sinthoro's death came after his latest song, “Slidin,” started blowing up on social media. 50 Cent even gave it a co-sign on his Instagram Story, last month. “I look on the phone and say, ‘What, 50?'” Sinthoro said on the podcast, Talk Ya Talk, afterward. “I said, ‘What?!?'” Lloyd Banks, Rich The Kid, and other artists have also supported the track online as well.

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Sinthoro Upper's Music Career

Sinthoro's friend, Anthony Mabry, spoke with The Daily News about his passing and discussed his work in music. “He was doing the music so long and they just put his music on the radio,” he said. “He was grinding all of his life … God finally gave him his blessing within the month of this happening.”

Mabry also spoke about the impact Sinthoro had on the local community. “It’s devastating for the community because we were all rooting for him and he finally got his shot and now he was taken away,” Mabry said. “He is 43 and people were doubting him, people saying, ‘Pass the mic.’ But he stayed with it. And he was finally getting that taste — and it’s like, you took it from him... That’s like a brother to me, my best friend. I’m just so hurt, man. Whenever you saw him, you saw me.”

Sinthoro's apartment was located near Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn. On Monday, fans laid out dozens of candles as a memorial to the late rapper. “Kids came by his memorial and literally broke down and cried. The kids loved him. He just had a good connection with them,” Mabry said. “He was a people person. Kids loved him, mothers loved him, grandmothers loved him. He just had a good heart.”

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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