News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Sinthoro Upper
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Sinthoro Upper Shot & Killed By His 16-Year-Old Stepson
Sinthoro Upper's latest song, "Slide," was just starting to blow up on social media before his death on Sunday.
By
Cole Blake
April 14, 2026