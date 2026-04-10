Humble'Em_PINK - Song by REASON featuring CUZZOS

REASON has been getting into his R&B bag as of late, and that is exactly what he did on "Humble'Em_PINK," with some help from Cuzzos.

REASON is an artist who can get into various different bags. Recently, he dropped a song with Eric Bellinger called "Doin Too Much," which showcased some R&B sensibilities. On his new track "Humble'EM_PINK," REASON delivers those sensibilities yet again, although this time with some help from CUZZOS. This turns into a solid track, with some lush production. Meanwhile, REASON's rapping is on solid ground, and it is clear that he is loving these R&B beats. We are excited to hear what REASON has coming next.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!