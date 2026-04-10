Humble'Em_PINK - Song by REASON featuring CUZZOS

REASON is an artist who can get into various different bags. Recently, he dropped a song with Eric Bellinger called "Doin Too Much," which showcased some R&B sensibilities. On his new track "Humble'EM_PINK," REASON delivers those sensibilities yet again, although this time with some help from CUZZOS. This turns into a solid track, with some lush production. Meanwhile, REASON's rapping is on solid ground, and it is clear that he is loving these R&B beats. We are excited to hear what REASON has coming next.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A