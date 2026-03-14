Doin Too Much - Song by Reason & Eric Bellinger featuring Isaiah Jaay

Reason, Eric Bellinger, and Isaiah Jaay have come through with the perfect rap and r&b fusion on "Doin Too Much."

And we both know it's lust, might as well lie about it It's better when I'm in it then say that I'll die 'bout it I love playin' that role 'til you mine, while it's Clear to us both, so feelings stay down, grounded

Reason and Eric Bellinger have dropped off a new rap and r&b fusion alongside Isaiah Jaay. This new track has everything you could possibly want from all of the artists involved. The rapping from Reason is fantastic. Meanwhile, the singing from Jaay and Bellinger just works on all levels. The fusion here is very nice, and with the Spring months coming up, there is no doubt that this will be played outside. We can't wait to hear more of it, and hopefully, Reason and Eric Bellinger continue to drop new collaborations.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!