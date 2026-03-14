Doin Too Much - Song by Reason & Eric Bellinger featuring Isaiah Jaay

Reason and Eric Bellinger have dropped off a new rap and r&b fusion alongside Isaiah Jaay. This new track has everything you could possibly want from all of the artists involved. The rapping from Reason is fantastic. Meanwhile, the singing from Jaay and Bellinger just works on all levels. The fusion here is very nice, and with the Spring months coming up, there is no doubt that this will be played outside. We can't wait to hear more of it, and hopefully, Reason and Eric Bellinger continue to drop new collaborations.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop & R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Doin Too Much
And we both know it's lust, might as well lie about it
It's better when I'm in it then say that I'll die 'bout it
I love playin' that role 'til you mine, while it's
Clear to us both, so feelings stay down, grounded