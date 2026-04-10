F*ck, Marry, Kill - Album by Tink

Tink is an artist who has been delivering some incredible R&B tracks. Her solo songs have been solid showcases of her artistry, while guest verses have also upped her profile. On Friday, she came through with a new album called F*ck, Marry, Kill. As it turns out, the lyrics are just as raunchy at times as the name of the album. With that in mind, this is another solid showing from the artist. The album also comes complete with some features from the likes of G Herbo, Tee Grizzley, and even Bryson Tiller. If you are a fan of R&B, this is definitely a project that you should be checking out today.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: R&B
Tracklist for F*ck, Marry, Kill
- Strangers
- Be With You
- GANG ft. G Herbo
- Non Negotiables
- Overrated
- B.E.D ft. Tee Grizzley
- Sin and Juice
- Can We Talk? ft. Bryson Tiller
- Diabolical
- Bedrock ft. Rob49
- You Deserve
- First Time
- Emergency
- Plan B
- Live & Learn