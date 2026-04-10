F*ck, Marry, Kill - Album by Tink

Tink just came through with a 15-track R&B epic that just came at a perfect time with the warmer months officially in full swing.

Tink is an artist who has been delivering some incredible R&B tracks. Her solo songs have been solid showcases of her artistry, while guest verses have also upped her profile. On Friday, she came through with a new album called F*ck, Marry, Kill. As it turns out, the lyrics are just as raunchy at times as the name of the album. With that in mind, this is another solid showing from the artist. The album also comes complete with some features from the likes of G Herbo , Tee Grizzley, and even Bryson Tiller . If you are a fan of R&B, this is definitely a project that you should be checking out today.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!