Cold In The D - Song by Boldy James & Info56

Boldy James is one of the best MCs in the world, and his consistency is second to none. On Friday, he returned with a new track called "Cold In The D," this time produced by Info56. This song features Boldy's signature gritty rapping ability. From the flows to the word play, it is clear that Boldy James has things figured out. Meanwhile, Info56 delivers some solid, hypnotic production that immediately draws you in. This is a duo that just works, and we are eager to see if these two give us more bangers before the year is out.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A