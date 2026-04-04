Cold In The D - Song by Boldy James & Info56

Producer Info56 and rapper Boldy James have joined forces for a gritty and enticing new single, "Cold In The D."

Boldy James is one of the best MCs in the world, and his consistency is second to none. On Friday, he returned with a new track called "Cold In The D," this time produced by Info56. This song features Boldy's signature gritty rapping ability. From the flows to the word play, it is clear that Boldy James has things figured out. Meanwhile, Info56 delivers some solid, hypnotic production that immediately draws you in. This is a duo that just works, and we are eager to see if these two give us more bangers before the year is out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!