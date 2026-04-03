600 Racks — Song by Meek Mill

Meek Mill comes through with new track “600 Racks.” It's a track that leans into his core formula. Hunger, money talk, and proving people wrong. Lyrically, Meek is in his bag here, reflecting on leveling up financially while still keeping that same urgency that built his career. He mixes flex-heavy bars with reminders of the hardships he came from, making it feel less like straight bragging and more like earned confidence. The delivery is sharp and aggressive, riding a hard-hitting beat that keeps the energy up throughout. It’s not experimental, it’s intentional. Meek sounds focused.