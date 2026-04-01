Paperbag Boy - Song by Trippie Redd featuring Young Thug

Trippie Redd has been teasing the album NDA for over a year now, and we still do not have the album in sight. With that being said, there is no doubt that the singles have been solid as ever. On Wednesday, he teamed up with the likes of Young Thug for the new song "Paperbag Boy." This track comes with some rage rap production. However, the flows and deliveries are much more subdued. Trippie gives us some melodies here, while also offering up a catchy hook that is hard to deny. As for Young Thug, he puts in a solid guest appearance that will get fans intrigued.
Release Date: April 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: NDA
Quotable Lyrics from Paperbag Boy
He talk down on me, then, he met his end
I'm capital B, I stomp a fucking ant (Yeah)
Shawty, turn up, get these bands
Real shit, don't miss your chance