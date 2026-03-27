Woman Claims The Island Boys Are Jeffrey Epstein's Sons In 20v1

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Woman Claims Island Boys Jeffrey Epstein Sons 20v1
July 30, 2008; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra ruled Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, that federal prosecutors violated the rights of victims by secretly reaching a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein, a wealthy financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. Mandatory Credit: Uma Sanghvi-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Flyysoulja of the Island Boys was recently on a "20v1" dating show, and a woman roasted him with comparisons to Jeffrey Epstein and more.

The Island Boys go viral every once in a while for their wild antics, whether it's with other social media personalities or regarding massive stories in society. During duo member Flyysoulja's recent appearance on a "20v1" dating show on Hoodrichkevin's YouTube channel, a woman roasted him and claimed he's the son of Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein's name has been floating around hip-hop as of late, namely due to LaRussell's cringe-inducing bars about him and other controversial figures being "heaven-sent." But this is a more direct accusation. The woman in question insinuated that the Island Boys were related to the child sex offender in a clip caught by No Jumper on Instagram.

At first, Flyysoulja and the woman argued back and forth about fake chains, height, physical appearance, and more. But later on, she took the roasting to a new level and mentioned the late financier and child trafficker.

"You're my height, you're scrawny, you're skinnier than me, you wear a size small, you made out with your brother, everyone thinks you're Jeffrey Epstein's son... Like, good job. You're looking for your third baby mother 'cause the first two, you couldn't keep?" the woman expressed.

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Are The Island Boys Related To Jeffrey Epstein?

Believe it or not, the Island Boys have addressed Jeffrey Epstein allegations before. Back in 2023, they responded to rumors that they were in a picture with Epstein as young boys, with Flyysoulja himself denying the claims to TMZ. He said they are Cuban and the kids in the picture look white, the photo doesn't seem to be in Florida, they didn't leave the state until they were 18, and the brothers look much more like each other than the kids in the picture do.

In addition, they denied rumors that Jeffrey Epstein is their father. They called these completely false, clarifying that their father died of a heart attack and denying any affiliation with the late financier or his infamous island.

As for the woman referencing the Island Boys kissing each other, they have addressed this multiple times in the past as well. They claimed that they made a lot of money by selling content of them kissing, and that this wasn't sexual in nature.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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