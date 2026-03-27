Woman Claims The Island Boys Are Jeffrey Epstein's Sons In 20v1

The Island Boys go viral every once in a while for their wild antics, whether it's with other social media personalities or regarding massive stories in society. During duo member Flyysoulja's recent appearance on a "20v1" dating show on Hoodrichkevin's YouTube channel, a woman roasted him and claimed he's the son of Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein's name has been floating around hip-hop as of late, namely due to LaRussell's cringe-inducing bars about him and other controversial figures being "heaven-sent." But this is a more direct accusation. The woman in question insinuated that the Island Boys were related to the child sex offender in a clip caught by No Jumper on Instagram.

At first, Flyysoulja and the woman argued back and forth about fake chains, height, physical appearance, and more. But later on, she took the roasting to a new level and mentioned the late financier and child trafficker.

"You're my height, you're scrawny, you're skinnier than me, you wear a size small, you made out with your brother, everyone thinks you're Jeffrey Epstein's son... Like, good job. You're looking for your third baby mother 'cause the first two, you couldn't keep?" the woman expressed.

Are The Island Boys Related To Jeffrey Epstein?

Believe it or not, the Island Boys have addressed Jeffrey Epstein allegations before. Back in 2023, they responded to rumors that they were in a picture with Epstein as young boys, with Flyysoulja himself denying the claims to TMZ. He said they are Cuban and the kids in the picture look white, the photo doesn't seem to be in Florida, they didn't leave the state until they were 18, and the brothers look much more like each other than the kids in the picture do.

In addition, they denied rumors that Jeffrey Epstein is their father. They called these completely false, clarifying that their father died of a heart attack and denying any affiliation with the late financier or his infamous island.