Boiling Point – Album by Juvenile

Juvenile will forever be one of the biggest rappers out of New Orleans, a legacy he's proud to continue and celebrate on his new album Boiling Point. The 20-track record contains his trademark confident delivery, his commanding bars, and pretty engaging flows throughout. Also, the guests on here fill out the new LP's personality with flying colors. Megan Thee Stallion, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Dee-1, Jacquees, and more join Cash Money and Hot Boys alumni Birdman, Mannie Fresh, and B.G. on this tracklist. While Juvenile is past his prime at this point, Boiling Point shows that he still has a lot of compelling material to share with the culture. We'll see if this leads to even more new music in the 2020s.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Boiling Point
- Boiling Point Intro (with Birdman)
- Lenny Kravitz (with Mannie Fresh)
- Drop The Location
- Pay Me
- You Mad (with Swizz Beatz)
- Juvie Beverly (with B.G., Birdman, and Roi "Chip" Anthony)
- Hot Boy Summer (with B.G., Jacquees, and Trombone Shorty)
- Interlude - Doze Off
- The Reunion (with B.G. and Birdman)
- Hot of the Hottest (with Young Juve)
- B.B.B. - Original (with Genesisthegawd)
- Meph Town
- Pull Up (with Birdman, Lil Bryan, and GoodFella)
- Fuego (with DJ Khaled)
- WYM (Woah) [with Akeem Ali]
- Neva Go Broke
- One More Round (with 2'Live Bre)
- He Gone (with Mannie Fresh and Dee-1)
- Yea Yea Yea Yeah (with Timbaland)
- B.B.B. (with Megan Thee Stallion)
Juvenile's Boiling Point singles were the "B.B.B." remix with Megan Thee Stallion, "One More Round" with 2'Live Bre, "He Gone" with Mannie Fresh and Dee-1, and "Hot Boy Summer" with B.G., Jacquees, and Trombone Shorty.