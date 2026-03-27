Boiling Point – Album by Juvenile

Juvenile is finally back with his new album "Boiling Point," which is as nostalgic as it is forward-facing.

Juvenile will forever be one of the biggest rappers out of New Orleans, a legacy he's proud to continue and celebrate on his new album Boiling Point. The 20-track record contains his trademark confident delivery, his commanding bars, and pretty engaging flows throughout. Also, the guests on here fill out the new LP's personality with flying colors. Megan Thee Stallion , Timbaland , Swizz Beatz , Dee-1, Jacquees, and more join Cash Money and Hot Boys alumni Birdman, Mannie Fresh , and B.G. on this tracklist. While Juvenile is past his prime at this point, Boiling Point shows that he still has a lot of compelling material to share with the culture. We'll see if this leads to even more new music in the 2020s.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.