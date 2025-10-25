One More Round - Song by Juvenile featuring 2'Live Bre

Juvenile just dropped a new hip-hop country fusion with 2'Live Bre that will have you wanting to go to the bar this weekend.

Juvenile is a legend of the hip-hop world, and at this stage in his career, he can do whatever he wants, however he wants. For instance, on Friday, he delivered a new song with 2'Live Bre called "One More Round." As you are about to hear, this new song is a rap-country fusion that may actually take you off guard at first. Overall, it is not the song you would expect from Juvenile. However, it works. It's the type of song that will make you want to go to the bar and maybe even do some line dancing. There is definitely a pop appeal here, and we can imagine this will get some radio play. For some, it may be polarizing, but to others, it's a vibe.

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop, Country

Album: N/A

