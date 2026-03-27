World At War - Mixtape by Yung Bleu

Mobile, Alabama's Yung Bleu is back with a more rap-focused project called "World At War," quickly following up "THERAPY."

Yung Bleu is arguably more well-known for his forays into R&B and soul. But he's back with a new mixtape this weekend to remind folks that he can rap. World At War is the name of this latest offering in this lane, and it's here just two months after his more melodic listening experience, THERAPY. There are some more tender cuts on WAW such as "Nobody Wins" which scratch that itch nicely. But Yung Bleu does bring some great energy to other songs like "Goofy Sex," a song that's got hit potential written all over it. You can hear the 12-song tape below, which features Trap Dickey and HoneyKomb Brazy.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.