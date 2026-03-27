World At War - Mixtape by Yung Bleu

Yung Bleu is arguably more well-known for his forays into R&B and soul. But he's back with a new mixtape this weekend to remind folks that he can rap. World At War is the name of this latest offering in this lane, and it's here just two months after his more melodic listening experience, THERAPY. There are some more tender cuts on WAW such as "Nobody Wins" which scratch that itch nicely. But Yung Bleu does bring some great energy to other songs like "Goofy Sex," a song that's got hit potential written all over it. You can hear the 12-song tape below, which features Trap Dickey and HoneyKomb Brazy.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for World At War:
- World At War
- Goofy Sex
- Nobody Wins
- 1st & 13th
- Endless Soul
- Project B*tch
- Dont Panic
- Deny My Wealth (JackBoys)
- Wiltchamberline with HoneyKomb Brazy
- Like I Can
- All of a sudden
- Nobody Wins - remix with Trap Dickey