dogfood - Song by untiljapan

untiljapan is an artist who has been blowing up over the past couple of years. Overall, he is an artist with a distinct voice and sound. From his distorted beats to the autotuned vocals, untiljapan has found a unique way to operate within the underground sound. This is seen on his newest song "dogfood," which can only be described as a banger from start to finish. This is just a dope song, and it is clear that untiljapan is leveling up and experimenting. He seems to be on the cusp of something great, and we are excited to hear a lot more of him.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from dogfood
Huh, first, I drop off load, then hit the West (I'm cool)
Junkie ratchet ho scratchin', beggin' me for X (X)
Random pictures in my phone, that's all that she texts me (My ex)
Random pictures in my phone (X), that's all that she texts (Woo)