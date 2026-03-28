dogfood - Song by untiljapan

untiljapan has become a beloved underground artist as of late, and his new song "dogfood" is further proof of why he is a sensation.

untiljapan is an artist who has been blowing up over the past couple of years. Overall, he is an artist with a distinct voice and sound. From his distorted beats to the autotuned vocals, untiljapan has found a unique way to operate within the underground sound. This is seen on his newest song "dogfood," which can only be described as a banger from start to finish. This is just a dope song, and it is clear that untiljapan is leveling up and experimenting. He seems to be on the cusp of something great, and we are excited to hear a lot more of him.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!