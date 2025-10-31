Child Soldier - Song by untiljapan

untiljapan has quickly become one of the most interesting underground artists out there, and his new song "Child Soldier" furthers that claim.

untiljapan has been delivering some solid projects as of late, and his consistency has made him a darling of the underground. He seems poised for more mainstream attention in 2026, and his new album Chemical Peace Repbulic could help him achieve that. Prior to the release of this album, untiljapan is dropping off a single called "Child Soldier." With soaring vocals and an equally energetic instrumental, this song is going to be an instant addition to your weekend playlist. untiljapan sounds hungry on this song, and that hunger is only going to propel him forward. His growth over the past year has been fun to watch, and we cannot wait to hear even more.

Release Date: October 31, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Chemical Peace Republic

Quotable Lyrics from Child Soldier

I just brought the check up, now I don't hear nobody laughin'
Bitch, a junkie askin' me for Molly, here's an aspirin
My child soldiers pop you in the head, they quick to actin' (Pussy)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
