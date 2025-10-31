Child Soldier - Song by untiljapan

untiljapan has quickly become one of the most interesting underground artists out there, and his new song "Child Soldier" furthers that claim.

untiljapan has been delivering some solid projects as of late, and his consistency has made him a darling of the underground. He seems poised for more mainstream attention in 2026, and his new album Chemical Peace Repbulic could help him achieve that. Prior to the release of this album, untiljapan is dropping off a single called "Child Soldier." With soaring vocals and an equally energetic instrumental, this song is going to be an instant addition to your weekend playlist. untiljapan sounds hungry on this song, and that hunger is only going to propel him forward. His growth over the past year has been fun to watch, and we cannot wait to hear even more.

