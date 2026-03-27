Aye - Song by Gelo

Gelo burst onto the rap scene in 2025 with one of the biggest viral hits of the entire year. Since that time, there has been quite a bit of discourse surrounding the rapper and his future. Regardless of what people think, it is clear that he is putting his head down and getting to work. On Friday, he offered up the new single "Aye." It contains a chanted hook that is made for sports arenas. Meanwhile, Gelo sounds confident on the beat, which is similar to what he has rapped over in the past. We are eager to see what else Gelo cooks up in 2026.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Aye
I ain't help myself, bitch, I'm still tweakin'
Bendin' corners in my two-seater
LaFerrari, it's for two people
Danny Glover, her head too lethal