Aye - Song by Gelo

After an impressive 2025 where he became a rap sensation, Gelo is back with a brand-new single called "Aye."

Gelo burst onto the rap scene in 2025 with one of the biggest viral hits of the entire year. Since that time, there has been quite a bit of discourse surrounding the rapper and his future. Regardless of what people think, it is clear that he is putting his head down and getting to work. On Friday, he offered up the new single "Aye." It contains a chanted hook that is made for sports arenas. Meanwhile, Gelo sounds confident on the beat, which is similar to what he has rapped over in the past. We are eager to see what else Gelo cooks up in 2026.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!