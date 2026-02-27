Backyard Ball - Song by Gelo

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Backyard Ball Backyard Ball
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Gelo is back with a new track called "Backyard Ball" which builds upon the foundation he set for himself in 2025.

Gelo is someone who burst onto the scene last year with a viral hit. At the time, some felt it hard to believe that one of the Ball brothers was trying to become a rapper. However, he got a massive record deal and since that time, has been looking to prove himself as a bonafide superstar. Songs like "Backyard Ball" certainly prove that Gelo has what it takes to become a star. With a little bit of consistency, he can continue to be someone that the fans check for. While this style won't be for everyone, there is no denying that Gelo is comfortable with this sound and is making catchy songs. At this point in his career, that is really all that you can ask.

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Backyard Ball

NBA Street, no Metta World Peace
N****s bitchin from the bench
We gon pull em out they seat
Cook his ass*, hot grease
Clothes out, pop heat

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
1.90.3-WBPBQCZYMCGA27YMN3JDSWGUNY.0.1-9 Mixtapes LiAngelo Ball (Gelo) Takes His Shot At Greatness With Debut Album "League Of My Own"
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls Music LiAngelo Ball Teams Up With His Brothers Lonzo & LaMelo For "Tweaker" Music Video
Comments 0