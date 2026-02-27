Backyard Ball - Song by Gelo

Gelo is someone who burst onto the scene last year with a viral hit. At the time, some felt it hard to believe that one of the Ball brothers was trying to become a rapper. However, he got a massive record deal and since that time, has been looking to prove himself as a bonafide superstar. Songs like "Backyard Ball" certainly prove that Gelo has what it takes to become a star. With a little bit of consistency, he can continue to be someone that the fans check for. While this style won't be for everyone, there is no denying that Gelo is comfortable with this sound and is making catchy songs. At this point in his career, that is really all that you can ask.