AMPM (Remix) — Song by Luna Elle ft. Foggieraw

R&B crooner Luna Elle returns with a refined remix of her viral single “AMPM,” this time featuring Foggieraw. Following the original’s 2 million+ streams, the new version expands on its late-night, emotionally charged atmosphere. The track keeps its slow-burning R&B foundation intact, with Luna’s warm vocals anchoring the feeling of constant longing and connection. Foggieraw adds a conversational verse that brings a fresh perspective, complementing the song’s intimate tone without disrupting its mood. The Canadian singer is continuing to build momentum, blending nostalgic R&B influences with modern storytelling as her audience steadily grows.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics
I want you in the AM PM
Weekday weekend
All day all night
Don′t turn out the lights