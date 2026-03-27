AMPM (Remix) — Song by Luna Elle ft. Foggieraw

R&B crooner Luna Elle returns with a refined remix of her viral single “AMPM,” this time featuring Foggieraw. Following the original’s 2 million+ streams, the new version expands on its late-night, emotionally charged atmosphere. The track keeps its slow-burning R&B foundation intact, with Luna’s warm vocals anchoring the feeling of constant longing and connection. Foggieraw adds a conversational verse that brings a fresh perspective, complementing the song’s intimate tone without disrupting its mood. The Canadian singer is continuing to build momentum, blending nostalgic R&B influences with modern storytelling as her audience steadily grows.