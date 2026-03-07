Taboo - Song by Isaiah Falls

Isaiah Falls leans further into his late-night R&B lane with the release of “Taboo,” a smooth, sultry record built for dim lights and intimate moments. Driven by atmospheric production and soft, hypnotic melodies, the song finds Isaiah exploring desire and vulnerability while maintaining the understated confidence that has become his signature. On the track, he teases listeners with the line, “What’s your fantasy? I’ll take you there,” setting the tone for a seductive slow-burn that unfolds effortlessly. The record blends modern R&B textures with subtle hints of classic soul, allowing Isaiah’s vocals to glide over the beat without ever feeling forced. With “Taboo,” Isaiah Falls continues building momentum as one of the genre’s most compelling new voices, further proving his ability to balance timeless R&B emotion with a contemporary edge.