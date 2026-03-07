Taboo - Song by Isaiah Falls

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-03-05 at 9.44.23 PM Screenshot 2026-03-05 at 9.44.23 PM
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The song is a late-night, sultry record.

Isaiah Falls leans further into his late-night R&B lane with the release of “Taboo,” a smooth, sultry record built for dim lights and intimate moments. Driven by atmospheric production and soft, hypnotic melodies, the song finds Isaiah exploring desire and vulnerability while maintaining the understated confidence that has become his signature. On the track, he teases listeners with the line, “What’s your fantasy? I’ll take you there,” setting the tone for a seductive slow-burn that unfolds effortlessly. The record blends modern R&B textures with subtle hints of classic soul, allowing Isaiah’s vocals to glide over the beat without ever feeling forced. With “Taboo,” Isaiah Falls continues building momentum as one of the genre’s most compelling new voices, further proving his ability to balance timeless R&B emotion with a contemporary edge.

Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A


Quotable Lyrics

What's your fantasy?
I'll take you there
No time to spare
Let's get it started here

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
News Big K.R.I.T. Talks "King Of The South" & Top 5 Rappers On Ebro In The Morning
YouTube News Isaiah Rashad Has No Cares On "Why Worry"
sir karma Songs SiR & Isaiah Rashad Come Face To Face With Their Problems On "Karma"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0