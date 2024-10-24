Foggieraw Soundtracks A Sweet Romance On "Love Don't Cost A Thing"

The singer drops a smooth offering.

Foggieraw's style is hard to describe. It's smooth and awkward at the same time. He consistently chooses elegant R&B production and laid back hip hop beats to vibe over. He does so, however, with a flow that often sounds rambling, and improvisational. There's a sense of unpredictability with Foggieraw that makes each one of his releases exciting to parse over. "Love Don't Cost a Thing" is no exception. The song allows Foggieraw to bring his borderline spoken word approach to a song that evokes the smooth soul classics of yesteryear.

"Love Don't Cost a Thing" has a guitar groove and a chorus that sounds plucked out of the late 90s. Foggieraw's singing voice is assured and soaring, while the verses, delivered in the artist's signature style, register as shy and earnest. It provides a compelling musical tension, especially when the verses transition to the chorus and back. The whole song is underpinned by finger snaps and breakbeat that gives the rest of the instruments on top of it texture. Foggieraw hasn't tinkered with his formula so much as refined it. We look forward to the album that accompanies "Love Don't Cost a Thing."

Quotable Lyrics:

You the fist girl I met when I moved to this dumba*s city
You was pretty but you wasn't too pretty
Really wanna kill me like John Tucker must die
Knew I acted sh*tty but I wasn't too sh*tty, was I?

