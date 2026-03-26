Chrisean Rock Addresses Arrest Warrant After Missing Court Date

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chrisean Rock is facing some serious legal issues despite her commitment to getting her life in order. Per TMZ, the mother of one was hit with two misdemeanor charges for allegedly driving on a suspended license in Hermosa Beach, California, last year. In February, she was supposed to appear in court for a hearing. Allegedly, she didn't show up, leading officials to issue a warrant for her arrest.

Amid the reports, Chrisean took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight, as captured by The Shade Room Teens. According to her, her licence is not currently suspended, and she has a court date coming up. Moreover, she says the situation isn't actually a big deal, and it will be sorted out in no time.

“My license is not suspended. It’s currently restricted for travel to and from work," she wrote. "Also, the court date has been rescheduled. I have looked more into the situation and it will be easily resolved. When I was in LA, I didn’t have my ID to resolve it. I just received my current ID. It’s only a $270 fee to get it unrestricted. The fight is still on April 25th. Thanks for y’all concerns. Traffic court will be handled ASAP.”

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Drama

News of Chrisean's response to her legal woes arrives just a few weeks after her ex, Blueface, decided to stir up some drama on Twitter/X. Once again, he insisted that he's not their son's biological father.

"Jr is not my biological son RIP to his father Ronnie," he wrote. "I can no longer continue the plot. It doesn’t feel right as a present father in all my kids life to be discredited as a absence father to a child that is not biologically mine. I tried my best to fill in the blanks because his biological father is no longer with us but I can’t continue the plot. It doesn’t feel right."