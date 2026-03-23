The Internet Isn't Buying Xavier Smalls' Apology To The LGBTQ+ Community

BY Zachary Horvath
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Premiere Event Of Peacock's "The 'Burbs"
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Xavier Smalls attends Premiere Event Of Peacock's "The 'Burbs" at Universal Studios Backlot on February 05, 2026 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)
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Actor Xavier Smalls made some offensive comments towards the LGBTQ+ community last month and now he's taking accountability.

Xavier Smalls is apologizing for some disparaging comments made about members of the LGBTQ+ community last month via an Instagram Live. He's hoping for some level of understanding despite what he said, while taking accountability in the process.

His apology, caught by Blackish Press, was posted to his Instagram this weekend. "After looking back at what I said... I have taken the time to listen, really listen, through very different eyes and ears to understand why some people felt judged and dismissed."

Smalls adds that he can see how his "approach may have lacked the love, humility, and awareness that I believe God calls us to have."

The actor shares that people in his circle "did not condemn me" but "corrected me in love." They did so through sharing stories of how certain people within the LGBTQ+ community have been harmed by words and actions.

These allowed him to "see more clearly why words carry so much weight."

Smalls concludes, "I am truly sorry for any pain or hurt that my words caused. Please do not let anyone make you feel less than, including me. I will do better."

As for what he said: "That goes for other sinners. Scoffers, mockers, liars, all things that are an abomination. It's not just the LGBT. If you're drunk, if you're an alcoholic, if you're a murderer, these are all sins that God doesn't tolerate."

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Who Is Xavier Smalls?

The timing of this apology does come at an interesting time as his show, Beauty in Black, just had its season two premiere on March 19. As a result, some folks online feel this statement isn't passing the smell test. "Translation: I got the call that I might not come back for next season so now I have to do PR damage control…" one person says on X.

Another adds, "how can he be gay and homophobic?!? it just doesn’t make sense." For those wondering, Smalls portrays a gay character, Angel, on Beauty in Black.

This show, created by Tyler Perry, is one of two projects by the director that he's been involved with. The other includes Madea's Destination Wedding.

He's also been a part of some theatre productions such as Pipeline (Celebration Arts) and She Kills Monsters. Moreover, Smalls has starred in short films Shelf Life and Picture Perfect per Soap Central.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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