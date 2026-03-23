Xavier Smalls is apologizing for some disparaging comments made about members of the LGBTQ+ community last month via an Instagram Live. He's hoping for some level of understanding despite what he said, while taking accountability in the process.

His apology, caught by Blackish Press, was posted to his Instagram this weekend. "After looking back at what I said... I have taken the time to listen, really listen, through very different eyes and ears to understand why some people felt judged and dismissed."

Smalls adds that he can see how his "approach may have lacked the love, humility, and awareness that I believe God calls us to have."

The actor shares that people in his circle "did not condemn me" but "corrected me in love." They did so through sharing stories of how certain people within the LGBTQ+ community have been harmed by words and actions.

These allowed him to "see more clearly why words carry so much weight."

Smalls concludes, "I am truly sorry for any pain or hurt that my words caused. Please do not let anyone make you feel less than, including me. I will do better."

As for what he said: "That goes for other sinners. Scoffers, mockers, liars, all things that are an abomination. It's not just the LGBT. If you're drunk, if you're an alcoholic, if you're a murderer, these are all sins that God doesn't tolerate."

Who Is Xavier Smalls?

The timing of this apology does come at an interesting time as his show, Beauty in Black, just had its season two premiere on March 19. As a result, some folks online feel this statement isn't passing the smell test. "Translation: I got the call that I might not come back for next season so now I have to do PR damage control…" one person says on X.

Another adds, "how can he be gay and homophobic?!? it just doesn’t make sense." For those wondering, Smalls portrays a gay character, Angel, on Beauty in Black.

This show, created by Tyler Perry, is one of two projects by the director that he's been involved with. The other includes Madea's Destination Wedding.