Times Changin - Song by 2Slimey

BY Alexander Cole
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times-changin times-changin
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2Slimey is a rage artist who has quite literally made music listeners rage with his oftentimes unlistenable songs.

2Slimey is one of the most polarizing young artists out right now, and for very good reason. Hip-hop listeners have been having a referendum on rage rap as of late. The sounds are becoming more and more extreme, with 2Slimey being a perfect example of this. The beats are too distorted, the vocals are too incoherent, and quite frankly, it sounds messy. While the youth seem to appreciate this sound, it's not like it can be played in public or even at a party. One has to ask, when would you even listen to something like this? Perhaps we aren't tapped in enough. Or perhaps we are on the right side of history. Whatever the case may be, here is 2Slimey's new track, "Times Changin."

Release Date: March 20, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Times Changin

Money, power, respect
Quit the talking, cut the check
Eight choppas at ya neck
Run up on me, pump the lead

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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