Times Changin - Song by 2Slimey

2Slimey is one of the most polarizing young artists out right now, and for very good reason. Hip-hop listeners have been having a referendum on rage rap as of late. The sounds are becoming more and more extreme, with 2Slimey being a perfect example of this. The beats are too distorted, the vocals are too incoherent, and quite frankly, it sounds messy. While the youth seem to appreciate this sound, it's not like it can be played in public or even at a party. One has to ask, when would you even listen to something like this? Perhaps we aren't tapped in enough. Or perhaps we are on the right side of history. Whatever the case may be, here is 2Slimey's new track, "Times Changin."