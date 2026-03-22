Rewind It - Song by Nino Paid

Nino Paid has returned with a new song called "Rewind It," and this is an emotional ballad-type track that touches on sensitive topics.

I know I said I'm done with all the sad songs I know I said I gave up on the sad shit It's hard for me to smile when my brother gone Somebody I would live for and die with

Nino Paid is a young artist who has been shining over the past few years. He had one of the best projects of 2025, and remains someone to watch out for in 2026. This past week, the artist came through with a dope song in "Rewind It." This is an introspective track in which we get a much somber tone from the artist. In fact, throughout the song, Nino Paid admits to writing sad songs, although his circumstances have compelled him to do so. It is an incredibly emotionally mature song, and there is no denying that Nino Paid has been through quite a bit. It's a dope track and one that we recommend you check out.

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