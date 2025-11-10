How To Move - Album by 1up Tee

Detroit rapper 1up Tee has been on a nice run as of late with some big singles. This has all been in preparation of his new album, How To Move. The 20-track project came out on Friday, and there are some big names throughout the listing. Nino Paid, Luhh Dyl, and Babyfxce E are just some of the names you will find on here. 1up Tee truly is a student of the game, and he wears his Detroit influences on his sleeve. However, this comes together in a truly dope project that you should absolutely give some attention to. 1up Tee is someone who is only going to get more popular as we head into 2026.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for How To Move
- pops motivation
- schooled
- we all going through it
- you'll be ok ft. Nino Paid
- confused
- mj
- kai cenat skit
- underdog ft. Ruante
- new age biggie
- On P
- i hate people
- no one else ft. IAM3AM
- bed bugs
- You Know ft. Babyfxce E
- love you too skit
- not da 2 ft. Motown Ty
- u down?
- shipes skit
- peer pressure
- Grab a Feat ft. Luhh Dyl