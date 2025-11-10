How To Move - Album by 1up Tee

1up Tee has been making moves in the Detroit rap scene, and over the weekend, he delivered with a new project, "How To Move."

Detroit rapper 1up Tee has been on a nice run as of late with some big singles. This has all been in preparation of his new album, How To Move. The 20-track project came out on Friday, and there are some big names throughout the listing. Nino Paid, Luhh Dyl, and Babyfxce E are just some of the names you will find on here. 1up Tee truly is a student of the game, and he wears his Detroit influences on his sleeve. However, this comes together in a truly dope project that you should absolutely give some attention to. 1up Tee is someone who is only going to get more popular as we head into 2026.

