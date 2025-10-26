On P - Song by 1Up Tee

Detroit has been having a huge moment over the past few years. There have been several artists going on big runs, and one artist who is poised for greatness is 1Up Tee. The artist has come through with some menacing bangers as of late. His latest is a song called "On P," which will certainly leave an impression. The flows are undeniably Detroit in their influence, and the artist also delivers some aggressive lyrics. The production matches the vibe of what is being said perfectly. There is a ton of grit to be found here, and if you are a fan of the Detroit style, you will definitely enjoy this new single.
Release Date: October 24, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A