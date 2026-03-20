Mother Of Future's Daughter Shares Video Of Kidnapping Scare At Her Home

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Mother Future Daughter Video Kidnapping Scare At Her Home
Aug 31, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Future performs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Eliza Reign, also known as Eliza Seraphin, welcomed her daughter, Reign, with Future back in April of 2019.

Future had to go to court earlier this decade due to a coparenting battle with the mother of his daughter Reign, Eliza Reign, also known as Eliza Seraphin. While things have slowed down since, she recently emerged in online discourse again thanks to a video she shared on Instagram.

As caught by Livebitez on IG, Eliza shared a video of her daughter and her cousin playing in her home's driveway. A white van pulled up to the property, and the driver exited the car. But when Eliza Reign opened the garage door, she claims the man quickly left and apologized, claiming that he had the wrong address. The video shows the whole interaction with audio. In Eliza's caption, she warned that this could've been a kidnapping.

"I was in the kitchen cooking dinner for the kids when I heard this beeping sound," she wrote. "It felt like a warning, so I went outside, and what do I see? A guy in a white van with tinted windows backed up in my driveway. As soon as he saw me open the garage door, he took off running! He casually yelled, 'Oh, sorry, wrong address,' like he didn’t bother to check before pulling in!

"Seriously, keep an eye on your kids when they’re outside," Eliza Reign continued. "I’m glad I listened to my gut and went out. Usually, I don’t let Reign play outside alone, but today was one of the first times I did since her cousin is here for spring break. Lesson learned never again!"

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Who Is Eliza Reign?

Eliza Reign gained recognition in hip-hop circles for welcoming her daughter with Future in April of 2019. Elsewhere, she is a reality television star, real estate agent, entrepreneur, and influencer who is very active online.

Future and Eliza Reign clashed over child support earlier this decade, a battle that hasn't gotten any new updates in a while. At press time, he hasn't publicly addressed this kidnapping scare, so we will see if more information or commentary emerges. For now, Eliza Reign can gratefully put this past the family and continue to be vigilant around them.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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