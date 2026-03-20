Mother Of Future's Daughter Shares Video Of Kidnapping Scare At Her Home

Future had to go to court earlier this decade due to a coparenting battle with the mother of his daughter Reign, Eliza Reign, also known as Eliza Seraphin. While things have slowed down since, she recently emerged in online discourse again thanks to a video she shared on Instagram.

As caught by Livebitez on IG, Eliza shared a video of her daughter and her cousin playing in her home's driveway. A white van pulled up to the property, and the driver exited the car. But when Eliza Reign opened the garage door, she claims the man quickly left and apologized, claiming that he had the wrong address. The video shows the whole interaction with audio. In Eliza's caption, she warned that this could've been a kidnapping.

"I was in the kitchen cooking dinner for the kids when I heard this beeping sound," she wrote. "It felt like a warning, so I went outside, and what do I see? A guy in a white van with tinted windows backed up in my driveway. As soon as he saw me open the garage door, he took off running! He casually yelled, 'Oh, sorry, wrong address,' like he didn’t bother to check before pulling in!

"Seriously, keep an eye on your kids when they’re outside," Eliza Reign continued. "I’m glad I listened to my gut and went out. Usually, I don’t let Reign play outside alone, but today was one of the first times I did since her cousin is here for spring break. Lesson learned never again!"

Who Is Eliza Reign?

Eliza Reign gained recognition in hip-hop circles for welcoming her daughter with Future in April of 2019. Elsewhere, she is a reality television star, real estate agent, entrepreneur, and influencer who is very active online.