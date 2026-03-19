Kodak Black's DJ Goes Viral For Being A Bit Too Horny On Stage

BY Alexander Cole
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Syndication: USA TODAY
Name you know: Kodak Black. Birth name: Bill K. Kapri
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At a recent string of shows, Kodak Black has been performing "Institution," and his DJ has been having a great time.

Kodak Black is an artist who has been at it for over a decade at this point. Throughout his career, he has built a large library of hits. Consequently, whenever he has a show, he has plenty of phenomenal songs to choose from.

While the artist certainly has his fair share of bangers, he also has some songs for the ladies. For instance, he has the song "Institution," which is a love song of sorts. In this song, he is speaking to the woman back home who is playing around with other men while he's locked up.

It is a song that fans are always eager to hear live, and this past week, Kodak didn't disappoint. However, his new performance of the song is certainly drawing some attention, thanks to his very own DJ. The viral clip below is the perfect example of why this is the case.

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Kodak Black Performs "Institution"

As soon as Kodak starts singing the lyrics to "Institution," the DJ yells out "somebody pull their titties out." This got a pretty sizeable reaction from the crowd. Whether or not anyone actually did it, is something that we are unsure of at this time.

On social media, Akademiks' Instagram account referred to the DJ as a "gooner." Of course, this is internet slang for someone who is a bit too horny. Ultimately, it was a pretty funny clip, and one that serves as a nice little reminder of why Kodak Black shows are must-see these days.

When it comes to Kodak and his music, we actually haven't heard very much from him as of late. He dropped a new song called "Love Me Not" just a couple of days ago. However, it remains to be seen whether or not a new album is actually on the horizon.

Either way, the fans still love the artist, and they are hoping to hear something from him very soon.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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