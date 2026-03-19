Kodak Black's DJ Goes Viral For Being A Bit Too Horny On Stage

Kodak Black is an artist who has been at it for over a decade at this point. Throughout his career, he has built a large library of hits. Consequently, whenever he has a show, he has plenty of phenomenal songs to choose from.

While the artist certainly has his fair share of bangers, he also has some songs for the ladies. For instance, he has the song "Institution," which is a love song of sorts. In this song, he is speaking to the woman back home who is playing around with other men while he's locked up.

It is a song that fans are always eager to hear live, and this past week, Kodak didn't disappoint. However, his new performance of the song is certainly drawing some attention, thanks to his very own DJ. The viral clip below is the perfect example of why this is the case.

Kodak Black Performs "Institution"

As soon as Kodak starts singing the lyrics to "Institution," the DJ yells out "somebody pull their titties out." This got a pretty sizeable reaction from the crowd. Whether or not anyone actually did it, is something that we are unsure of at this time.

On social media, Akademiks' Instagram account referred to the DJ as a "gooner." Of course, this is internet slang for someone who is a bit too horny. Ultimately, it was a pretty funny clip, and one that serves as a nice little reminder of why Kodak Black shows are must-see these days.

When it comes to Kodak and his music, we actually haven't heard very much from him as of late. He dropped a new song called "Love Me Not" just a couple of days ago. However, it remains to be seen whether or not a new album is actually on the horizon.