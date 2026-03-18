D33P3R - Song by Mike WiLL Made-It featuring Ludacris & Teezo Touchdown

Teezo Touchdown and Ludacris are featured on the new track from Mike WiLL Made-It, which is on his new album, "R3SET."

Mike WiLL Made-It is preparing his new album R3SET, which is set to drop on Friday, March 20th. Overall, this is going to be a fun album, and the recent singles prove it. On Wednesday, with just two days to go in the lead-up to the album, Mike WiLL decided to team up with Ludacris and Teezo Touchdown. The new song is called "D33P3R," so you can just imagine the kind of energy everyone is on with this one. Ludacris and Teezo come from two very different generations, with Mike WiLL bridging the gap. It's a dope collaboration, and one that has us excited for Friday's R3SET release.

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