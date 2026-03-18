D33P3R - Song by Mike WiLL Made-It featuring Ludacris & Teezo Touchdown

BY Alexander Cole
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Teezo Touchdown and Ludacris are featured on the new track from Mike WiLL Made-It, which is on his new album, "R3SET."

Mike WiLL Made-It is preparing his new album R3SET, which is set to drop on Friday, March 20th. Overall, this is going to be a fun album, and the recent singles prove it. On Wednesday, with just two days to go in the lead-up to the album, Mike WiLL decided to team up with Ludacris and Teezo Touchdown. The new song is called "D33P3R," so you can just imagine the kind of energy everyone is on with this one. Ludacris and Teezo come from two very different generations, with Mike WiLL bridging the gap. It's a dope collaboration, and one that has us excited for Friday's R3SET release.

Release Date: March 18, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: R3SET

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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