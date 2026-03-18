Voices In My Head - Song by Mike WiLL Made-It featuring Lil Keed

On Friday, Mike WiLL Made-It is dropping his new album "R3SET," which features the song "Voices In My Head," featuring Lil Keed.

Mike WiLL Made-It is giving the fans some new music with his album R3SET dropping this Friday. Fans are very excited about this prospect, and it feels as though this could be one of the best albums of the year. The singles have been great so far, and the latest, "Voices In My Head" featuring Lil Keed , keeps the momentum going. As you can imagine, the production here is fantastic, and it suits Keed's voice exceptionally well. Keed's passing remains one of the saddest in recent memory, and this is a track that does a great job of preserving his legacy.

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