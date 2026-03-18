Voices In My Head - Song by Mike WiLL Made-It featuring Lil Keed

Mike WiLL Made-It is giving the fans some new music with his album R3SET dropping this Friday. Fans are very excited about this prospect, and it feels as though this could be one of the best albums of the year. The singles have been great so far, and the latest, "Voices In My Head" featuring Lil Keed, keeps the momentum going. As you can imagine, the production here is fantastic, and it suits Keed's voice exceptionally well. Keed's passing remains one of the saddest in recent memory, and this is a track that does a great job of preserving his legacy.
Release Date: March 18, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: R3SET
Quotable Lyrics from Voices In My Head
Now talk to em', and walk through em'
We just walk down, and we do it to em'
We drippin' Marni, not no Ralph Lauren
I been did that, graduated from it