Standing O - Song by Mike WiLL Made-It, Monaleo, & Travis Porter

Mike WiLL Made-It has teamed up with the likes of Monaleo and Travis Porter for a new banger called "Standing O."

Mike WiLL Made-It is prepping a new album called R3SET, and there is no denying that the fans are excited. Mike WiLL always has a roster of artists at his disposal that he can collaborate with. His reputation speaks for itself, and the fans are eager to watch him do his thing. With that being said, Mike WiLL Made-It teamed up with Monaleo and Travis Porter on Friday for the new song "Standing O." The song is a banger that also has a sensual vibe to it. It is the kind of song that is going to get a lot of play in the club and elsewhere. If you're a fan of the artists involved, you must give this a listen.

