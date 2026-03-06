Standing O - Song by Mike WiLL Made-It, Monaleo, & Travis Porter

Mike WiLL Made-It is prepping a new album called R3SET, and there is no denying that the fans are excited. Mike WiLL always has a roster of artists at his disposal that he can collaborate with. His reputation speaks for itself, and the fans are eager to watch him do his thing. With that being said, Mike WiLL Made-It teamed up with Monaleo and Travis Porter on Friday for the new song "Standing O." The song is a banger that also has a sensual vibe to it. It is the kind of song that is going to get a lot of play in the club and elsewhere. If you're a fan of the artists involved, you must give this a listen.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: R3SET
Quotable Lyrics for Standing O
Coke-bottle shape, she just flew in from Miami
Hit it from the back and left it in, let's start a family
Make that ass clap (Standin' still), while she standin'