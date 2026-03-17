Gillie Da Kid Shares His Unfiltered Take On Drake's Pedophile Allegations

It's no secret that Drake and Kendrick Lamar traded some serious allegations amid their viral rap beef. According to Gillie Da Kid, however, there may not have been much truth to any of them. During a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, he discussed Kendrick's infamous allegation that Drake is a sexual predator. He claims that people went along with that narrative simply because they wanted to see the Toronto MC fall from grace once and for all.

"As Black people, we was dying to see Drake f*cking lose a battle," he claimed. "Think about that. Not me personally, but as Black people, look how many people jumped on board. [...] Ain't nothing came out about that n***a f*cking with no kids or nothing, man. But you can have a whole arena singing that sh*t. 'And it's probably a minor.'"

"Ain't none of that came out," Gillie continued. "Supposed to have a fake baby on the side, ain't none of that came out. So Black people run with a lie faster than they'll run with the truth as long as it's bringing a n***a down."

Drake Teases ICEMAN

"That's just the reality of it," he concluded. "Motherf*ckers will put smut on your name whether it's right, wrong, indifferent. It don't matter. People on social media love a beautiful lie. They love a beautiful lie. I could make up some sh*t right now, and it'll have no truth to it, and it don't matter. 'Gillie said it, it's got to be somewhat true.' N****s don't give a f*ck, man."

Gillie's latest remarks come as Drake continues to tease his long-awaited ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project still doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, but it's expected to drop sometime this year.