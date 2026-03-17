Gillie Da Kid Shares His Unfiltered Take On Drake's Pedophile Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher
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Apr 5, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Rapper and entertainer Drake (with towel) during the semifinals of the Final Four in the 2014 NCAA Mens Division I Championship tournament between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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During a recent episode of the "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" podcast, Gillie Da Kid touched on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud.

It's no secret that Drake and Kendrick Lamar traded some serious allegations amid their viral rap beef. According to Gillie Da Kid, however, there may not have been much truth to any of them. During a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, he discussed Kendrick's infamous allegation that Drake is a sexual predator. He claims that people went along with that narrative simply because they wanted to see the Toronto MC fall from grace once and for all.

"As Black people, we was dying to see Drake f*cking lose a battle," he claimed. "Think about that. Not me personally, but as Black people, look how many people jumped on board. [...] Ain't nothing came out about that n***a f*cking with no kids or nothing, man. But you can have a whole arena singing that sh*t. 'And it's probably a minor.'"

"Ain't none of that came out," Gillie continued. "Supposed to have a fake baby on the side, ain't none of that came out. So Black people run with a lie faster than they'll run with the truth as long as it's bringing a n***a down."

Read More: Drake Shows Love To Fan Who Explained Drizzy's Beefs To His Girlfriend

Drake Teases ICEMAN

"That's just the reality of it," he concluded. "Motherf*ckers will put smut on your name whether it's right, wrong, indifferent. It don't matter. People on social media love a beautiful lie. They love a beautiful lie. I could make up some sh*t right now, and it'll have no truth to it, and it don't matter. 'Gillie said it, it's got to be somewhat true.' N****s don't give a f*ck, man."

Gillie's latest remarks come as Drake continues to tease his long-awaited ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project still doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, but it's expected to drop sometime this year.

The bar is set high, and it looks like the Grammy winner doesn't plan on disappointing. "This comeback is personal," he wrote on his Instagram Story last week. "It's an apology to myself."

Read More: Joe Budden Doesn't Care About Drake & Future's "ICEMAN" Rumors

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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