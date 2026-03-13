Glen "Big Baby" Davis is officially out of prison. The former NBA athlete was released on Thursday after serving a 17-month sentence for defrauding the NBA's health care benefits plan. He was one of 22 people sentenced for illegitimately filing reimbursement claims for dental and chiropractic care.

"Big Baby" was one of 18 basketball players who were able to draw out a total of $2.5 million between November 2017 and June 2019. Overall, while serving any sort of prison time isn't good, Glen Davis did shorten his bid severely.

When he was sentenced in May 2024, the NBA champion was given a 40-month stint. However, the now 40-year-old was able to reduce his time thanks to making tons of personal strides behind bars.

"He used his time productively while serving his sentence and took many programs during that time," Davis' attorney, Brendan White, told The Athletic today. "He’s ready to become a productive member of society again."

When Did Glen Davis Last Play In The NBA?

Aug 17, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Power power forward Glen Davis (0) during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

However, while he's out of prison, he's not totally in the clear. His sentence also included three years of supervised release. But even before that, Davis will be at a halfway house until July 9 where he will be taking financial management classes and participating in drug treatment.

Of course, the former NBA big man was elated to be out, expressing that in a video posted shortly after his release. "They tried to hold me down. You know what I’m saying? But I’m back, man. I’m back, baby."

Glen Davis was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics out of LSU in the second round of the 2007 draft. However, he was immediately moved as his rights went to the Celtics along with Ray Allen.

That trade helped Boston return to the top of the NBA world that same season, winning the title in 2008. The center played a total of eight seasons, spending time with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.