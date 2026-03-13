Glen "Big Baby" Davis Released From Prison Over Fraud Conviction

BY Zachary Horvath
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T-Mobile Celebrates Partnership With Boston Celtics With Tip Off Tuesdays And Meet &amp; Greet With Glen Davis
SOMERVILLE, MA - MARCH 22: Glen Davis attends the T-Mobile celebration of the partnership with Boston Celtics with Tip Off Tuesdays and Meet &amp; Greet with Glen Davis at T-Mobile Store on March 22, 2011 in Somerville, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images for T-Mobile)
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Glen "Big Baby" Davis was one of 22 people involved in a scheme to defraud the NBA's health care benefits plan. Indictments surfaced in 2021.

Glen "Big Baby" Davis is officially out of prison. The former NBA athlete was released on Thursday after serving a 17-month sentence for defrauding the NBA's health care benefits plan. He was one of 22 people sentenced for illegitimately filing reimbursement claims for dental and chiropractic care. 

"Big Baby" was one of 18 basketball players who were able to draw out a total of $2.5 million between November 2017 and June 2019. Overall, while serving any sort of prison time isn't good, Glen Davis did shorten his bid severely.

When he was sentenced in May 2024, the NBA champion was given a 40-month stint. However, the now 40-year-old was able to reduce his time thanks to making tons of personal strides behind bars.

"He used his time productively while serving his sentence and took many programs during that time," Davis' attorney, Brendan White, told The Athletic today. "He’s ready to become a productive member of society again."

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When Did Glen Davis Last Play In The NBA?
Basketball: Big Three
Aug 17, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Power power forward Glen Davis (0) during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

However, while he's out of prison, he's not totally in the clear. His sentence also included three years of supervised release. But even before that, Davis will be at a halfway house until July 9 where he will be taking financial management classes and participating in drug treatment.

Of course, the former NBA big man was elated to be out, expressing that in a video posted shortly after his release. "They tried to hold me down. You know what I’m saying? But I’m back, man. I’m back, baby."

Glen Davis was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics out of LSU in the second round of the 2007 draft. However, he was immediately moved as his rights went to the Celtics along with Ray Allen.

That trade helped Boston return to the top of the NBA world that same season, winning the title in 2008. The center played a total of eight seasons, spending time with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.

The latter squad is the one he spent his last season in the league with, retiring after the 2014-2015 campaign. Davis then took a two-year hiatus from professional ball before coming back for one run in Canada in 2018. Additionally, he won a BIG3 title that same year.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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