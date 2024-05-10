Glen Davis Is All Jokes After Being Sentenced To 40 Months In Prison

A federal judge has sentenced Glen "Big Baby" Davis, a former NBA player, to prison. The judge found Davis guilty of embezzling a substantial amount of money from the NBA's healthcare plan. Davis was found guilty in November 2023 of participating in an alleged scheme to defraud the Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan of the NBA. A New York judge sentenced the former Boston Celtics champion to 40 months in jail on Thursday. Despite the bad news, Glen Davis appears that he is not taking the sentencing seriously.

Following his federal prison term of forty months, Glen Davis responded in a manner that some might find surprising. He took to his Instagram account, posting a response that was both unhinged and hilarious. Davis, who had been facing a possible 20-year jail term in this case, was also required to serve three years of supervised release. In addition, the judge mandated that he pay $80,000 in reparations. Glen Davis isnt worried about it at all. He is all jokes despite the fact that he is likely going to prison.

Glen Davis Jokes ABout Heading To Prison

Glen Davis was cracking jokes after the, what would be to most, devastating news that he is going to prison. The former NBA big man joked, "That's the only way you can stop me from eating hamburgers is to put me in jail." He also joked about prison life, saying, "I'mma have to choke the chicken in the bathroom." Glen Davis always had a joking personality, but to have it in the face of a prison bid is something else. Maybe he knows something about his sentencing that we don't.

Twenty people were charged with filing false claims to the NBA's health and welfare benefit plan for procedures and medical treatments that never occurred. Among them were former players Will Bynum, Terrence Williams, and Keyon Dooling. Davis was found guilty of a number of charges. He was found guilty of wire fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to conduct fraud, and conspiracy to make false claims. Overall, It could have been much worse for Davis as he faced up to twenty years behind bars.

