The Big 3 - Song by Rio Da Yung Og, YN Jay & Babyfxce E

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot_13-3-2026_14343_open.spotify.com Screenshot_13-3-2026_14343_open.spotify.com
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Fresh off of a collaborative EP with Kt Foreign, Rio Da Yung Og is back with a new single featuring fellow Detroit MCs Babyfxce E and YN Jay.

Prior to the release of this new single "The Big 3," Rio Da Yung Og had a fiery message for his haters and fans alike. On his Instagram he wrote in part, "TO ALL MY SUPPORTERS…. IM TALKIN DAY ONES!! THAT SEEN THE COME UP FROM THE MUD THIS ALBUM I BEEN WORKING ON ALMOST 3 months im finna give yall what yall want i just been rapping on slower beats tryn see something dont think im comfortable or don’t got that hunger in me no more..." Well, he's done just that on this track which features fellow Detroit MCs YN Jay and Babyfxce E. It's a drugged out instrumental that has an addicting melody using keys looming in the background over a familiar-sounding Michigan beat. This song should serve as a lead single once we get an official album announcement and it looks like we may be getting a full album similar to this record. Check it out and see what you think below.

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from "The Big 3"

I'm only drinkin' purple, not a turtle guy
I thought the b*tch was thick, she got her girdle high
She got a stomach on her
Like everywhere I go, I got a hundred on me

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
rmc-mike Songs Rmc Mike Battles For "Braggin Rights" With Rio Da Yung Og, VonOff1700, YN Jay, & Baby Money
Comments 0