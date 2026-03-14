The Big 3 - Song by Rio Da Yung Og, YN Jay & Babyfxce E

Prior to the release of this new single "The Big 3," Rio Da Yung Og had a fiery message for his haters and fans alike. On his Instagram he wrote in part, "TO ALL MY SUPPORTERS…. IM TALKIN DAY ONES!! THAT SEEN THE COME UP FROM THE MUD THIS ALBUM I BEEN WORKING ON ALMOST 3 months im finna give yall what yall want i just been rapping on slower beats tryn see something dont think im comfortable or don’t got that hunger in me no more..." Well, he's done just that on this track which features fellow Detroit MCs YN Jay and Babyfxce E. It's a drugged out instrumental that has an addicting melody using keys looming in the background over a familiar-sounding Michigan beat. This song should serve as a lead single once we get an official album announcement and it looks like we may be getting a full album similar to this record. Check it out and see what you think below.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "The Big 3"
I'm only drinkin' purple, not a turtle guy
I thought the b*tch was thick, she got her girdle high
She got a stomach on her
Like everywhere I go, I got a hundred on me