Olympic Sh*t Talking - Album by Bfb Da Packman & Rio Da Yung OG

Bfb Da Packman and Rio Da Yung OG are two artists who can give you some hilarious bars that will make you a double-take and wonder if you heard correctly. On Friday, they joined forces for a new album called Olympic Shit Talking, and as you can imagine, it lives up to its name. It's a project with some funny song names and some hilarious bars to match. The chemistry here just works, and if you are looking to get a laugh today, definitely tap into this new project.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Olympic Sh*t Talking
- Spudd The Jeweler, Pt. 2
- Smooth Shit Talking
- Big Boom
- Pluto Taught Me
- Dr Dolittle
- Epstein Files
- Stressing in Ah Mansion