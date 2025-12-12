Olympic Sh*t Talking - Album by Bfb Da Packman & Rio Da Yung OG

Bfb Da Packman and Rio Da Yung OG have dropped off a new project "Olympic Sh*t Talking" and it lives up to its name.

Bfb Da Packman and Rio Da Yung OG are two artists who can give you some hilarious bars that will make you a double-take and wonder if you heard correctly. On Friday, they joined forces for a new album called Olympic Shit Talking, and as you can imagine, it lives up to its name. It's a project with some funny song names and some hilarious bars to match. The chemistry here just works, and if you are looking to get a laugh today, definitely tap into this new project.

