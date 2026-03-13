Tha Godfather - Album by Duwap Kaine

24-year-old Savannah, Georgia sensation Duwap Kaine has made a quick turnaround, dropping his eighth project with the last year and change. His latest offering is called Tha Godfather and its out as of today. It features 13 tracks in his signature, auto crooning style over spacey trap beats, both of which key components of the internet rap era he's known for being a part of. This a purely solo album and not too many hands were on this one even from a producing standpoint. DP Beats (Lil Uzi Vert and Chief Keef), Nine9, Roe, and Duwap himself were behind the boards for this collection. If you have enjoyed the rapper's style for the last 10+ years, then you'll find some hits here as well. Check it out below.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for Tha Godfather:
- 90's Fine
- Catch 22
- Eric Dane
- Gotta Do That
- Workin' N Servin'
- Strange Addiction
- Off & On
- Like Me
- Rock Bottom
- Which Phone
- Proud Of That
- Not A Hero
- Chemistry
Prior to the release of Tha Godfather, Duwap Kaine dropped one promotional single in "Chemistry" on January 13, 2026.