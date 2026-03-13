I Guess U Had To Be There – Album by E L U C I D & Sebb Bash

E L U C I D returns with I Guess U Had To Be There, a new collaborative album with producer Sebb Bash that finds the experimental rapper leaning deeper into his abstract, free-form style. Known for his work alongside billy woods in Armand Hammer, E L U C I D has built a reputation for dense, unpredictable lyricism, and this project continues that tradition. Sebb Bash provides the production with jazz-leaning beats that give E L U C I D’s deep, commanding voice room to breathe. Rather than straightforward storytelling, the rapper delivers a stream of fragmented ideas, surreal imagery, and philosophical observations that reward repeat listens.
The project also brings in a strong lineup of collaborators. Estee Nack appears on the gritty “Hands n Feet,” Shabaka Hutchings adds a jazz flourish to “Equiano,” and billy woods reunites with E L U C I D on “The Lorax.” Breeze Brewin also contributes to the atmospheric “Fainting Goats,” helping expand the album’s already diverse palette.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: I Guess U Had To Be There
Tracklist For I Guess U Had To Be There
- First Light
- Cantata
- Hands n Feet (feat. Estee Nack)
- Make Me Wise
- Coonspeak
- Equiano (feat. Shabaka Hutchings)
- The Lorax (feat. billy woods)
- Fainting Goats (feat. Breeze Brewin)
- I Say Self
- Visitation Place
- Alive Herbals
- Parental Advisory