I Guess U Had To Be There – Album by E L U C I D & Sebb Bash

BY Tallie Spencer
This collaborative album is one for the books.

E L U C I D returns with I Guess U Had To Be There, a new collaborative album with producer Sebb Bash that finds the experimental rapper leaning deeper into his abstract, free-form style. Known for his work alongside billy woods in Armand Hammer, E L U C I D has built a reputation for dense, unpredictable lyricism, and this project continues that tradition. Sebb Bash provides the production with jazz-leaning beats that give E L U C I D’s deep, commanding voice room to breathe. Rather than straightforward storytelling, the rapper delivers a stream of fragmented ideas, surreal imagery, and philosophical observations that reward repeat listens.

The project also brings in a strong lineup of collaborators. Estee Nack appears on the gritty “Hands n Feet,” Shabaka Hutchings adds a jazz flourish to “Equiano,” and billy woods reunites with E L U C I D on “The Lorax.” Breeze Brewin also contributes to the atmospheric “Fainting Goats,” helping expand the album’s already diverse palette.

Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: I Guess U Had To Be There

Tracklist For I Guess U Had To Be There
  1. First Light
  2. Cantata
  3. Hands n Feet (feat. Estee Nack)
  4. Make Me Wise
  5. Coonspeak
  6. Equiano (feat. Shabaka Hutchings)
  7. The Lorax (feat. billy woods)
  8. Fainting Goats (feat. Breeze Brewin)
  9. I Say Self
  10. Visitation Place
  11. Alive Herbals
  12. Parental Advisory
