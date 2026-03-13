I Guess U Had To Be There – Album by E L U C I D & Sebb Bash

E L U C I D returns with I Guess U Had To Be There, a new collaborative album with producer Sebb Bash that finds the experimental rapper leaning deeper into his abstract, free-form style. Known for his work alongside billy woods in Armand Hammer, E L U C I D has built a reputation for dense, unpredictable lyricism, and this project continues that tradition. Sebb Bash provides the production with jazz-leaning beats that give E L U C I D’s deep, commanding voice room to breathe. Rather than straightforward storytelling, the rapper delivers a stream of fragmented ideas, surreal imagery, and philosophical observations that reward repeat listens.