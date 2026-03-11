The Lorax - Song by ELUCID, Sebb Bash, & billy woods

ELUCID is dropping a new album this Friday called I Guess U Had To Be There, and it is shaping up to be filled with dope songs. Overall, ELUCID is always coming through with incredible collaborations. With the new album on the horizon, he has even dropped off a fresh single called "The Lorax." This is a song that features the likes of Sebb Bash and even billy woods. The production here is fresh and unique, all while Sebb Bash and billy woods put in some awesome performances. If you are a fan of these artists, this is going to be a must-listen. The same can be said of the upcoming album, which officially drops on March 13th.
Release Date: March 11, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: I Guess U Had To Be There