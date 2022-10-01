Billy Woods is well-respected as one of the most elaborate and mysterious lyricists working today, with an inspired cult following that’s built up an independent empire for the New York native. He’s had (as usual) quite the prolific year, with a new album in April titled Aethiopes and a stand-out appearance on Earl Sweatshirt’s latest, SICK! Now, Woods has dropped a surprise project for fans produced by Messiah Musik that hits all the abstract hip-hop notes you’d expect.

Press around Church describes it as “an exploration of memory, faith, marijuana, and fate,” and explains that it tackles “the price of love and the cost of doing business.” Woods coasts through these topics with the same craftsmanship and narrative detail he’s known for, weaving verses that feel strung out and disjointed while keeping you in the track’s trance. Production-wise, the album is generally quite abstract and choppy with its atmospheric use of samples, soundscapes, and off-beat drums. There’s variety, too: boom-bap-turned-jazz-pastiche on the opener “Paraquat,” the lumbering and disorienting “Fever Grass,” and the trippy cloud rap on the closer “Magdalene.”

That last track features rapper Elucid, known for collaborating frequently with Woods as of late under the name Armandhammer. Church also features AKAI SOLO, Fat Ray, and FIELDED. Billy Woods is known for these extensive collaborations, such as his project with The Alchemist, Haram, in March of last year. He’ll also be touring in support of his new releases starting next month, so check your local venues to see if you can catch this mesmerizing set of tracks in the flesh. Check out Church below.

Tracklist

1. Paraquat

2. Artichoke

3. Swampwater

4. Fever Grass

5. Fuchsia & Green (feat. E L U C I D)

6. Classical Music (feat. AKAI SOLO & FIELDED)

7. Cossack Wedding

8. Schism (feat. Fat Ray)

9. Frankie

10. Pollo Rico

11. All Jokes Aside

12. Magdalene (feat. E L U C I D)