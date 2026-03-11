Luka Dončić Breaks Silence On Dramatic Custody Battle With His Fiancée

BY Cole Blake
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers
Mar 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Luka Dončić and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, share two children, Gabriela and Olivia.

Luka Dončić has confirmed the rumors that he and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, have ended their engagement. In a statement provided to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers star admitted that he is in a custody battle over their two daughters.

"I love my daughters more than anything and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," Dončić said. "Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can."

Luka Dončić & Anamaria Goltes's Relationship

TMZ was the first to report that Goltes filed for child support and legal fees on Tuesday, with ESPN following up that story by revealing that sources close to the Slovenian said he had "no idea" she had done so. Dončić and Goltes started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2023. They welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela, that November, with Goltes giving birth to their second child, Olivia, last December.

Troubles in their relationship allegedly escalated in December, when Dončić skipped games against the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics to witness the birth of Olivia. He wanted to bring their older daughter back to the United States with him, but Goltes disagreed. Drama ensued at the hospital, and someone alerted the police. Officers eventually determined that no criminal offense occurred. Dončić has not seen their daughters in person since.

Speaking with reporters after his first game back in the United States, Dončić reflected on the trip, saying: "I don't even know how to describe it. It was a lot. I was there for the birth of my daughter, so that means everything to me. But it was definitely a roller coaster." The Lakers' next game is against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

